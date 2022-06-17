KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Historic flooding continues at Yellowstone National Park, days after park rangers closed the attraction.

Unexpected snowmelt and heavy rainfall were the perfect recipe for trouble. One college professor and her family witnessed climate-related destruction firsthand.

Amber Schmidtke, a professor of natural science at the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth County, Kansas never dreamed her vacationing family would witness a natural disaster.

Schmidtke said she and her loved ones had planned to visit Yellowstone since December.

“We were more or less out of danger for the most part,” Schmidtke said.

Schmidtke said she and her loved ones were aware parts of the park were closed due to high water, but they didn’t anticipate the entire park being closed due to flooding, or that they’d be stuck inside with limited cell phone service to call for help.

Frequent park patrons often report poor cell phone service as being a concern. The Schmidtkes remained calm since they were in a section of the park that was away from high water. The family was unaware of the widespread climate concern until they left the park and saw a TV newscast in Montana.

“I just hope they’re able to repair it in a way that’s ecologically sound, given that the area is evidently prone to flooding so that we don’t have this risk in the future,” Schmidtke said.

“That was kind of scary,” Cooper Schmidtke, Amber’s son, said. “I honestly thought — is everyone OK?”

Amber Schmidtke said her family’s phones worked only once in a while, and when they did, concerned texts from friends and emergency alerts came blasting through.

“It’s one of those things to always be careful and mindful of your surroundings and just always have a plan,” Amber Schmidtke said.

The Schmidtke Family vacation continued, as they drove their camper toward Nebraska, a long way from the danger at Yellowstone.