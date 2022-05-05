LEAWOOD, Kan. — Dozens of people spend the day cycling from Leawood to Topeka as part of the Kansas Law Enforcement Ride for the Fallen.

The 80-mile bike ride was organized in honor of officers who paid the ultimate price and died in the line of duty.

The event started two years ago. At that time less than a dozen officers and deputies from Johnson County were involved in the ride.

The ride is now in it’s third year with about 40 riders going the distance to honor other officers. They also stop at different police departments along the route.

The event began at the Leawood Police Department and ended at the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial in Topeka.

Fallen officers from across the state of Kansas will also be honored in a ceremony at the memorial on Friday as part of National Police Week.

