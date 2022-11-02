KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is seeing an increase in RSV cases. Some hospitals are reporting long wait times, with Children’s Mercy saying it’s at “high capacity” as of Wednesday afternoon.

The influx in cases means it’s harder for some parents to even get a doctor’s appointment scheduled, including Candace Seel. She tells FOX4 that she was only able to get an appointment for her 3-year-old daughter after she complained of stomach pain and a 4-day headache and fever.

“She started feeling sick with a cough and fever last Thursday and the fever spiked on Monday,” Seel said.

Her toddler is one of many metro kids to be diagnosed with RSV in the last several weeks.

“This year it’s coming a little bit sooner than we anticipate,” said Dr. Michael Lewis. He’s the medical director of the pediatric inpatient and ICU at the University of Kansas Health System.

Lewis says they have just one bed left in the pediatric unit but can make room for more if needed since it isn’t a pediatric hospital.

“We always anticipate we’re going to see kids hospitalized during this type of the viral season,” he said. “It’s the most cause of hospitalization other than being born.”

Meanwhile, Children’s Mercy Hospital tells FOX4 it’s seeing longer-than-normal wait times because of RSV and the flu, something that concerns parents like Candace.

“Children’s Mercy urgent cares are extremely busy. They have an 8-hour waiting period, even downtown. Even if I have to take her to an ER I won’t be seen right away,” Seel said.

However, Lewis said to not let the threat of long wait times deter you.

“If you’re concerned then you need to seek some care, and if it’s in the evening that doesn’t mean just wait, because a lot of times kids can turn a corner either in a good or bad way on what’s done or not done,” he said.

Keep in mind that RSV doesn’t just impact kids. Candace’s husband also tested positive for RSV after her 3-year-old got it.

The University of Kansas Health System tells FOX4 it’s seeing more adult patients coming in with RSV.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.