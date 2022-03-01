LENEXA, Kan. — Help is on the way for Ukrainian refugees from right here in the Kansas City metro.

Heart to Heart International is preparing to send a team to the border. Not only are they sending help, but the organization has a long history with Ukraine.

For those fleeing the country their future is uncertain. Poland, Moldova and other surrounding countries are seeing hundreds of thousands of refugees rush to their borders. Humanitarians from Johnson County are heading there to help.

The border of Ukraine is a line of land blanketed with desperation, fear, and hope. In Lenexa, Heart to Heart International is doing what they can to ease their burden.

“We’re there to help and our team is ready to go,” Heart to Heart International CEO, Kim Carroll said.

The organization serves countries across the world with humanitarian aid. However, the project turned international assistance organization started at the fall of the Soviet Union. Carroll says the first shipment and aid effort was to Russia and Ukraine 30 years ago. Today, they are ready to help Ukrainians once again.

“We’ve been shipping to Ukraine almost 30 years,” Carroll said.

The last shipment they sent to Ukraine was last fall. However, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine a team, including Emily Schmidt, is heading to the border to help. Schmidt joined Heart to Heart two months ago, but has done humanitarian work across the world.

“I think it’s going to be initially be difficult to witness human suffering on that scale, but ultimately it’s going to be a great feeling to know that Heart to Heart can make a difference and help provide some of those basic needs,” Schmidt said.

Those basic needs are thousands of hygiene kits. They include a washcloth, small towel, toothbrush, toothpaste, a comb, nail clippers, a bar of soap, and shampoo.

“When they get a kit like this they know someone else cares,” Carroll said.

Heart to Heart said they give people these items many take for granted but when a refugee receives a kit they say what you are really giving them is hope.

“You probably won’t even realize what a difference you’ve made to someone who had to leave everything they own but take the thing that’s most precious, perhaps their children or themselves to get out of harms way,” Carroll said.

“I hope they’re able to experience a little bit of normalcy and know there are people around the world thinking of them,” Schmidt said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says more than half a million people are fleeing the war-torn country. Schmidt and her team will be on the ground working with non-profits and local organizations to distribute the product.

“Our hearts are with you,” Carroll said.

Heart to Heart says the question they are asked the most is how can people here in the metro help. There are two big ways Carroll says they need help. One is volunteering your time. They need people to help put kits together at their Lenexa location and if you are unable to give your time, financial donations help get resources into hands of people who need them.

