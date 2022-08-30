JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — Johnson County sheriff’s deputies got involved after utility workers called saying they heard gunshots while making repairs.

Investigators say they have a person of interest in the case, which is focused on the 500 block of NW 1001 Road in Centerview, Missouri. When sheriff’s deputies found that person, he was driving with a revoked license.

Investigators say he didn’t stop, and a pursuit started. It ended with a standoff at the home in front of the damaged utility poles.

The home belongs to 41-year-old Franklin McCune. Neighbors describe him as a person who grew up in the area who now struggles with mental illness.

Fallen utility lines border the front of his property. They lead to power poles connected to nothing.

Workers with West Central Electric were sent to make repairs when 34 people lost power one week ago, Johnson County, Missouri ,Sheriff Scott Munsterman said.

“And when they were out there attempting to do their work at this particular location, they heard gunshots,” Munsterman said.

“And then we’ve been working with them on a number of other call-outs throughout the week with this,” Munsterman said.

Munsterman said they wanted to question McCune about the damage, but he escaped at high speed when police engaged.

“Gravel road. Dust. The officer had to back off for safety reasons and the individual got back to his residence and he then barricaded the entrance to his residence,” Munsterman said.

He only emerged after an hourslong stand-off, surrendering when a SWAT team fired pepper mace through his windows.

Now he’s being held on a $50,000 cash only bond. Currently, his only charge is resisting arrest by fleeing but he could eventually be charged for tampering with utility property.

Neighbors said they are not quite sure what was going through McCune’s mind, but he had been without power for months and there seemed to be some sort of continuing dispute with the power company.