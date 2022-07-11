The Cass County Sheriff’s Office shows a mugshot of Thomas Parrish taken on 7/11/22.

PECULIAR, Mo. — A Kansas City-area man is charged with shooting his brother and two women early Sunday morning in Peculiar.

Thomas B. Parrish, 40, faces domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, and other related crimes.

Deputies, the Peculiar Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the shooting at a house southwest of Peculiar around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

They found three victims injured by gunfire. All three victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The victims said Parrish had been drinking for hours and was on a prescription medication for anxiety.

According to the probable cause statement, Parrish and his brother’s girlfriend got into an argument. When the argument escalated, Parrish’s brother also got involved.

Parrish later told investigators he didn’t like how people were yelling at him, so he walked to his car and planned to leave. Instead, he said he noticed his gun, grabbed it and returned to the house.

Court documents show Parrish aimed the gun and shot his brother in the abdomen. He also told investigators that when his brother tried to take the gun away, “the gun kept going off and that’s when other people got shot.”

The other two victims told officers they were injured when they tried to get the gun away from Parrish.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

