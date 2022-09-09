OLATHE, Kan. — A metro man is accused of stealing $70,000 from an elderly woman to fund a spending spree, blaming the theft on his ex-wife, and then faking a cancer diagnosis to cover his tracks.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office charged Randall Ditzer with 43 financial crimes, including 41 counts of identity theft, mistreatment of an elderly person and theft between $25,000 and $100,000.

Ditzer worked as a financial advisor at a BOK Financial branch in Prairie Village until he was fired on Oct. 31, 2021.

According to the affidavit, one of Ditzer’s clients reported dozens of unauthorized transactions on her account. The 80-year-old woman said the transactions began in October 2020.

Investigators determined the 41 unauthorized charges totaled $69,441.68.

The court affidavit shows BOK Financial conducted its own investigation into the claims. It determined one of Ditzer’s credit cards was linked to the victim’s BOK Financial account.

A detective with the Prairie Village Police Department interviewed Ditzer about the missing money. Court documents show Ditzer claimed he transferred money out of the victim’s account to help her, and at her request.

Ditzer then pointed the detective to his ex-wife.

Ditzer said his ex-wife likely used the victim’s account to pay $27,000 in credit card bills.

When the detective checked with BOK Financial about Ditzer’s claims, an employee said Ditzer’s ex-wife did not have access to the information needed to complete the transactions.

Detectives also analyzed Ditzer’s financial records.

According to the affidavit, the documents showed Ditzer frequented a popular Shawnee bar. A bar employee who knew Ditzer from his visits said he liked to run up expensive tabs and leave generous tips for workers.

Credit card statements also showed Ditzer flew to Las Vegas in May 2021. His social media accounts showed evidence that he bought a motorcycle during the trip.

Investigators then interviewed two women who knew Ditzer. One of the women said Ditzer said he’d been diagnosed with cancer, was going through chemotherapy, and would likely die from the disease.

The women told investigators that according to Ditzer, his wish was to “spend his money on them and have a good time.”

The Johnson County District charged Ditzer last month. Ditzer was arrested, posted $25,000 bond, and was released from custody the next day.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 29.

