KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family of the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash has a message for the suspect and the witnesses who helped put that person in handcuffs.

Latoya Griffin was a mother to five children and so much more, Mom Regina Barnes said.

“She loved her kids, she’d do anything for them,” Barnes said.

Griffin, 36, was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Ram truck sped down Winner Road near Blue Ridge Boulevard and hit two vehicles.

The impact forced the truck into the Inner City Liquor and Grocery parking lot, where Griffin and her 13-year-old daughter were walking out holding hands.

“She just felt her momma let her hand go and that’s when she realized her momma was on the ground,” Barnes said .

“I’ve never seen her like that,” Kyree said. “She always told me to never cry about little things because she’s still going to be there.”

Griffin was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver sped off.

“She’s got five kids here and whoever did that, they didn’t care They didn’t have no remorse, or nothing,” Barnes said. “

“Why did my mom have to die. she didn’t earn this,” 10-year-old son EJ said.

“I love her and I wish she was here with me,” Kyree said.

“My momma she did everything for us,” 8-year-old ZaZa said. “She cooked us breakfast and her food was so good.”

Barnes said her daughter was full of life. Griffin was also partially blind.

She loved to cook for her kids and sing with her sister.

“We were dancing in the grocery store me, her and my daughter, and then a couple hours later we got that call,” Sister Latonia Griffin said.

Police said two people who saw the crash followed the suspect.

They called police with the location and the suspect is now in custody.

“Grandma’s going to be right here for y’all,” Barnes said, “You hear me? I love all y’all”

“I love you, too, so much,” Griffin’s 10-year-old daughter said.

Grandma wraps her arms around Griffin’s kids as best she can.

They’re grateful to the people who helped put the suspect in handcuffs.

“I thank him from the bottom of my heart and my family thank you,” Barnes said.

The family set up a Go-Fund-Me for funeral costs and the kids. Here’s a link to donate.

