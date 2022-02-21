BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Members of the Bonner Springs police department made a unique rescue Monday morning.

Animal Control Officer Kendra Anthony and Corporal Kyle Rector rescued an injured bald eagle Monday morning.

The officers believe the eagle was hit by a car and may have broken her tail. The officers were able to reach the bird and named it Kendra after officer Anthony.

Source: Bonner Springs Police Dept.

Wildlife experts said Kendra has a “brood patch” which means she has either eggs or Eaglets. They say there’s no need to worry, the male eagle will continue to care for the eaglets while Kendra recovers.

Operation Wildlife is treating Kendra and plans to nurse it back to health before releasing it back into the wild.

