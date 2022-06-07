PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The suspect in a stolen vehicle case is in custody after officers with the Prairie Village, Kansas Police Department used technology to help capture him.

The police department said officers were investigating the stolen vehicle when the suspect fled on foot in the dark.

Officers deployed a drone to help locate the suspect as the technology allows them to cover a much wider area in a short period of time and that is also safe for officers.

The police department released photos showing the difference between the regular camera and the night vision setting.

The suspect was located after a brief search and taken into custody. The suspect is not being identified at this time until charges are filed.

