KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As flu season gets closer, one area pharmacy is bringing the vaccine to others.

On Wednesday, Hy-Vee and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum held a flu vaccine clinic.

It’ll be a weekly clinic on Wednesdays held every week through October.

“I feel pretty good, but I’m worried about the other people trying to give me something,” Derrick Carr who got the shot said.

Carr didn’t have second thoughts about getting his flu shot.

He’s a bus driver for the city and said he’s exposed to people all the time, so he went to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to get his shot.

“We’re trying to get out in the communities and give them easier access to health care and vaccination,” Hy-Vee Pharmacy Supervisor Mike Burgard said. “Trying to focus on those areas that are typically harder to get to.”

Hy-Vee warns of a bad flu season ahead.

According to the Department of Health and Aged Care, Australia is nearing the end of its worst flu season in five years which signals that flu activity in the U.S. could reach pre-pandemic levels this flu season.

The clinic at the museum will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of October.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.