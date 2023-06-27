INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The July Fourth holiday weekend sits inside what’s known to some as “the 100 Deadly Days of Summer.”

Aw enforcement and anti-drunk driving groups circle holiday weekends on their calendars. Statistics show drunk driving arrest are higher during the summer months, and metro police will be ready.

Tess Rowland, now 24, cringes when she remembers the early morning hours of May 4th, 2021. Rowland was driving to her job as a morning television news reporter in Florida, when another driver hit her head-on. That driver is suspected to have been intoxicated.

Rowland has undergone five surgeries since then.

“This crash never had to happen,” Rowland told FOX4 on Tuesday.

Now, Rowland takes her message to the masses as the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

MADD shares statistics from 2021, which originate with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 212 Americans were killed in drunk driving crashes during that year’s July Fourth weekend. Rowland said that demotes a 39% uptick from the previous year’s totals.

“It comes down to personal responsibility. People need to make responsible choices to ensure they keep themselves as well as others on the road safe,” Rowland said.

Police in the Kansas City metro are prepared to confront drunk drivers this weekend. In Independence, some patrol officers are assigned to seek out drunk drivers rather than accepting routine calls for service.

So far in 2023, IPD officers have arrested 65 more drunk drivers than they did at this point a year ago, and twice as many had illegal drugs in their system, according to Ofc. Jack Taylor.

“Nobody is forcing you to drink and get behind the wheel of a car. If you do that, you’re doing it on your own free will,” Taylor said.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s leaders aren’t against drinking. They emphasize drinkers need to plan their travels before getting intoxicated. That group said more than 13,000 people lose their lives each year in crashes tied to booze and drugs.