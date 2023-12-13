LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — Police officers say drug addiction, and the crimes associated with it, are at a crisis level.

One Kansas City metro police department is taking a unique approach to helping addicts recover, helping them get into inpatient care, which can be expensive.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department is re-introducing its Safe Passage Program. It’s a means of providing free inpatient care for drug addicts, which can cost thousands of dollars and include long wait times for participants.

Now, the program is being re-introduced to offer help for people who don’t have health insurance.

“This is not about charging people and getting them into the jail system. This is about diverting them away and getting them the treatment they need,” LSPD Ofc. Michael Isberg said on Wednesday.

Isberg said police officers in Jackson County saw a 160% uptick in drug related deaths in 2022. In 2021, the City of Lee’s Summit received more than $400,000 in opioid settlement money from the federal government. Those dollars are fueling this program.

“We need to meet them where they’re at. They’re out there using. They’re out there struggling,. They’re in crisis. They need help. If they’re willing to reach out to us for help, we have to help them,” Isberg added.

Law enforcement officers also hope to see a reduction in drug-related crime by helping soothe addiction in the public. Lee’s Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said Safe passage will help addicts see less red tape as they seek recovery.

“We’re one of the only police departments that we know of here in the metro that’s doing this. We hope to be a pioneer for. We hope to set precedents for the other police, and help bridge that gap. It’s all about partnerships for us,” Depue said.

These officers say the program isn’t limited to Lee’s Summit residents either. The only true requirement with Safe Passage is that the person fighting addiction must volunteer for the program, since studies have shown people batting addiction can’t be helped until they seek help.