OLATHE, Kan. – Ahead of the holiday weekend, law enforcement on both sides of the state line have one warning: don’t drive impaired. Deputies are concerned with more than just drinking and driving.

“We want that time to be cherished as fun times and not tragic times,” Sgt. John Moncayo said.

Moncayo said the Olathe Police Department is part of the part of the statewide “Taking Down DUI Campaign.”

“There are going to be a little more extra officers that are going to be working that night,” Moncayo said. “Those officers that are going to be working, it’s funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation, it’s grant funded. So, they’ll be out there, specifically looking for impairment.”

The push to stop impaired drivers in their tracks is grant funded and already underway across Kansas, according to Moncayo.

He said on New Year’s Eve, Olathe police will put a handful of officers on the streets, dedicated to spotting people driving under the influence.

He encourages party goers to make travel plans before going out to deter getting behind the wheel when they shouldn’t.

“The more that you drink, the more you think you’re ok to drive,” Moncayo said. “Once you get behind the wheel and you make the decision to drive, what happens after that there’s no taking back.”

In 2023, Moncayo said they caught 360 people driving under the influence, that includes alcohol and drug DUIs.

On the Missouri side, Sarah Boyd with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve made 123 arrests for DUI’s this year.

The most recent arrest happened Thursday night, Boyd said a person crashed into a utility pole – allegedly under the influence of THC.

With marijuana usage now legal in Missouri, Boyd reminds people that driving high is still impaired driving.

“It’s not just alcohol, it’s marijuana use, THC, anything that can impair your, any drug that can impair your cognitive abilities is impaired driving,” Boyd said, “and we’ll be looking for that.”

Boyd said they’ll have nine extra deputies on the streets New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day, looking for impaired drivers.

Deputies hope to keep people safe driving into the new year.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is partnering with Uber to make sure you have a sober ride home.

From now through New Year’s Eve, all Uber users can receive $10 off a ride in Missouri from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Just use the code SoberMO23. Each Uber user can use the code twice.