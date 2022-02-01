KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Power crews across the metro are gearing up and say they’re ready to respond if the lights and heat go out over the next few days.

EVERGY

Evergy said it has extra hands in place, in case they are needed.

“Given the forecast, we have deployed additional resources at Evergy power plants to be prepared for a potential increase in energy demand,” said Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer. “Our line crews are prepared and, if outages occur, will begin restoring power as soon as conditions are safe.”

Evergy is part of the 14-state Southwest Power Pool. You’ll likely remember the Southwest Power Pool from a year ago when it told Every to conserve resources, leading to brownouts in Kansas City. While Evergy said the Southwest Power Pool issued a resource advisory ahead of the coming storm, the company doesn’t anticipate anything like what happened in February 2021.

“[The storm] was an unusual event that required controlled power interruptions that were the first in more than 80 years,” Caisley said. “The weather this week looks more like a typical winter storm that we’ve all experienced many times before. We’ve taken steps necessary at our power plants to ensure they’re ready during this storm.”

Evergy said its tree-trimming and maintenance programs will help reduce the risk of outages during heavy snow.

Customers who suffer an outage can report it online or call 1-888-LIGHT-KC.

INDEPENDENCE POWER & LIGHT

Independence Power and Light said its crews have also trimmed trees as needed throughout the year to prevent them from falling and damaging power lines during storms.

IPL is monitoring the weather and has crews on standby if outages occur.

If you are an IPL customer and the power goes out, call 816-325-7550 to report the issue. If you are calling from the phone associated with your account, the system will recognize it. IPL says your address will be added to the outage map, and a crew will be dispatched to fix the problem.

PLATTE-CLAY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

The Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative that serves that area of the metro tracks outages on its outage dashboard.

An interactive map allows you to see the areas of the community that are impacted by outages at any given time.

If your power goes out, you can report it by calling 816-628-3121. You will need to enter the phone number that is linked to your account when the automated system asks for it.

BPU

Across the state line in Kansas City, Kansas, the Board of Public Utilities said it is also ready for the storm. You can track any outages through the company’s online outage map.

If you are a BPU customer and the power goes out, it can be reported by calling 913-573-9522.