KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures are expected to reach numbers we haven’t seen in nearly five years. This has cities across the metro preparing their cooling centers and people trying to find the water.

So, take it in while it last, many people spent the day Monday enjoying the weather before temp’s skyrocket. Kids playing in the Loose park water park. As painters hid under the shade and painted away.

“Each summer it seems like it gets hotter and hotter,” said one Loose park goer.

Moral of the story, people getting outside before it gets to hot. Since 2018 Kansas City hasn’t seen a 100-degree day, and the ‘Feels like’ temps don’t count.

The official recording is at the KCI Airport, so it’s possible where you live you’ve seen over a 100, but the official temp tracker is headed towards rare territory.

“It concerns me a little bit that it keeps getting hotter and hotter if Kansas City hasn’t reached this temperature in years there must be a reason why it is,” said one woman enjoying the day at Loose park.

Not only could it happen once but mutiple times this week, especially rare when we’ve only crossed the triple digit mark once in the last nine years.

“I have a pool at home we fill it up and let the kids play in the pool at the home or turn the sprinkler on,” said one grandmother out with her grandkids.

So, whether you’re inside or outside staying cool is a must.

“I definitely won’t be sitting out here hours at a time if it’ s not by the pool or if I don’t have some water with me,” she said.

Even for the kids, they know the place to be.

“Go to the park, go to the water park and have fun with my family,” said one kid at the Loose Park.

The City of Independence is preparing their cooling centers for use and as one person said it’s important to think more than just about ourselves.

“People who, you think of homeless, people who don’t have anywhere to go, they’re out here and it’s concerning.”

