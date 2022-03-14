KANSAS CITY, MO. — Ridesharing services, Uber and Lyft, are adding temporary surcharges on its rides to help drivers deal with the increase in gas prices.

Uber announced on March 16, Uber will begin charging customers a surcharge.

Customers will be charged between 35 cents and 55 cents depending on either transportation or food delivery services.

100% of those proceeds going into driver’s pockets.

“It’s like $60 to fill all the way up. Usually, I don’t fill all the way up, because I’m hoping that gas prices go back down,” said Lexy Augustine.

“I am kind of reserving trips for the weekends, or like less days of the week to save a little,” said Shannon Oelke.

The surging gas prices causing Uber drivers like Ryan Shriver to rethink where and which hours it’s worth it to even work.



He says 50 cents a ride won’t make much of a difference.

“I’m going to drive like normal, but if gas prices continue to go up, they’ll have to do a lot more than 55 cents per ride to really make it worth it,” said Uber driver, Ryan Shriver.

Shriver has been driving for Uber four years.

While he doesn’t solely rely on rideshare earnings, he says he’s overcome several challenges over the years, including the pandemic; gas prices may be something he can’t overcome.

“If I need to drive to make a little extra, I’ll drive. When it does reach a certain point, maybe $4 a gallon, it’s not worth it to me,” Shriver said.

Uber said the surcharge will be in place about 60 days then they will re-assess the prices and policy.

