KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local show of support for Hollywood actors and screenwriters on strike.

FOX4 photographers and multi-media journalists are part of one of the unions striking, called SAG-AFTRA. Those journalists are not striking because they’re covered under a different contract.

SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild of America in a fight to get better wages and take a stand against some use of artificial intelligence.

Members of SAG-AFTRA and the Missouri-Vallery president were rallying in support of those on strike, near the Country Club Plaza Tuesday.

Tuesday marked day 18 of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

A group of about 40 local actors, writers and community members who are supporting other SAG-AFTRA members currently on strike attended the rally.

“We’re in it to win it,” they chanted.

They’re in it to win the contract SAG-AFTRA wants.

The Screen-Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined the Writers Guild of America on strike.

It’s the first dual strike in more than 60 years.

“All we need is $26,00 to get health insurance and most of us can’t even do that,” Local Actor, Writer and Director Kimi-Sung said.

Members are pushing for increased pay, reworking residuals, now that streaming is a major platform for delivering content, and restrictions on artificial intelligence.

Actors want to retain rights to their likeness, voice and image.

“It could become a situation where an actor will get hired for one day as an extra and then their image is used in perpetuity and then they’ll never make any more money,” Kimi-Sung said. “So, really, we’re fighting for our lives as artists to make a living.”

Kimi-Sung has been a SAG-AFTRA member since 1989. She started her acting and writing career in LA but has landed in Kansas City.

“We’re fighting for them,” President of SAG-AFTRA Missouri-Valley Shelley Waggener said.

The representing about a thousand members.

She said locally a lot of actors and writers work on independent films and commercials, which are not impacted by the strikes.

However, they said anyone in a big picture or TV series in places like LA, Chicago or New York would not be able to work until this contract

“If we can’t get them a means to earn a living we’re going to be in trouble,” Waggener said, “and if the AI takes over. We will not see another generation of actors and writers and performers in this industry again.”

A group representing media companies, like Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. to name a few reportedly said SAG-AFTRA turned down a billion-dollar deal before going on strike.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reportedly said it included wage increases, residual increases, health contributions – and included protections with respect to AI.

Members said they hope a resolution comes soon.

Meantime, they’ll stay.

“SAG-AFTRA strong,” members chanted.