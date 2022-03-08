LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Nearly two years after an area woman ran out of a courtroom to avoid going to jail, she faced a judge and entered a new plea.

The Leavenworth County prosecutor said 35-year-old Megan Ybarra pleaded no contest to aggravated escape from custody.

Ybarra was convicted and sentenced on drug charges in September 2020. Instead of waiting in the courtroom to be taken to jail, Ybarra decided to leave.

According to court documents, security cameras show Ybarra running out of the courtroom, through the Leavenworth County Justice Center, and out an emergency door.

Officers eventually caught up with Ybarra and arrested her.

She will be sentenced April 15 for escaping from custody.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.