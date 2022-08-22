KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CPR saves lives.

First responders say that all the time, but now, some Kansas City baseball coaches understand firsthand, after using lifesaving techniques to revive a teenager in cardiac arrest.

A simple baseball lesson turned into a harrowing experience on August 3. That’s when Davis Dwight, 17, was taking in a lesson at Mac-n-Seitz Baseball Center in the Martin City neighborhood. Coaches said they thought he was kidding around when he suddenly fell, but the Blue Valley High junior quickly went into cardiac arrest.

Ashley Dwight, Davis’ mother, said coaches quickly started CPR and called for first responders.

“They said he went completely blue and he was gone for a little bit,” Ashley Dwight said. “I remember I hit the ground. I just screamed to God. I couldn’t believe it. You can’t wrap your brain around that they’re doing CPR on your 17-year old son.”

Those coaches, including retired Kansas City Royals catcher Mike McFarlane, performed chest compressions on the teenager for 12 minutes until help arrived. Davis spent six days in the hospital before being released. McFarlane, who owns Mac-n-Seitz, said he learned CPR at a young age, and he could see the teenager fighting for his life while coaches worked to save him.

“If he’s fighting, we’re going to keep going because it wasn’t like he was completely out of it. His eyes were rolled into the back of his head,” McFarlane told FOX4 on Monday.

“I was yelling his name and clapping his hands as loud as I could, trying to get a reaction. It was good to see the first responders arrive and they took action immediately,” Nik Crouch, Mac-n-Seitz director of baseball operations, said.

Davis’ mom said doctors still aren’t sure what caused him to collapse that day, but thus far, they’re encouraged by his progress. She also says he’s determined to play again at Blue Valley, but without people who are trained in CPR, his story might end completely differently.

“We are the total ‘it can happen to you’ family. We have no heart issues. We are just that family. He’s an active healthy kid and if it happened to us, it can happen to you. We should all be aware,” Ashley Dwight said.

Thanks to CPR instruction, baseball heroes saved lives.

Ashley Dwight works as a realtor in the Kansas City area. She said her broker’s staff plans to conduct a CPR training session for numerous members of their staff in the near future, inspired by the event and Davis Dwight’s encouraging future.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.