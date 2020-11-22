KC Blessing Box founders prepare special boxes for firefighter lost in line of duty to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For weeks, Megan Blake and Kelsey Knutson have been stuffing baskets for people on the frontlines of COVID-19.



“So, I was like I’m going to put a big basket together,” Megan Blake, KC Blessing Box Founder, said. “It’s full of a bunch of nice gifts and food for first responders, nurses and teachers and they can come by my house and get it.”



But the two said they never expected they would be giving the blessing baskets to firefighters who lost a captain to the virus.



“It just really hit home having had it and having the time to give back,” Kelsey Knutson, KC Blessings Basket Donations coordinator, said.



Blake and Knutson are prepping two baskets for KCFD Station 18 where Captain Robert Rocha worked.



Rocha died Saturday after contracting the coronavirus in the line of duty. They’re also giving two more baskets to KCFD Station 18 where Rocha’s son works.



“The first basket will be more like goodies and then the second one will be like gift cards for them to get food, mugs, man things,” Blake said.



Blake said it’s a simple thanks that can go a long way during a difficult time.



“Just something to say, ‘Hey, thank you for all your work during this pandemic, but now you’re dealing with a loss so let’s make it extra special,’” said Blake.



The two said they need the community’s help to make this happen.

Donations can be sent by:

Cash app: $KCbaskets

Venmo: @kcblessingbaskets

Blake and Knutson can be contacted by email at kcblessings2020@gmail.com