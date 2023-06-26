KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are dead, and six others were injured after a shooting at a birthday party early Sunday morning.

Kansas City Police identified the victims as 22-year-old Nikko Manning, 28-year-old Jasity Strong and 29-year-old Camden Brown.

It happened at Perfect Touch Auto Shop off 57th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Shop owner Nate Gadson said the victims were celebrating their birthdays at the shop. Gadson is related to Manning and Brown. He said Strong was a family friend.

“It’s not fair,” Gadson said. “They were here to celebrate their born day, which ended up being their death day.”

Gadson said he always hosts private events at his shop.

“I’ve done graduations, parties, I’ve done wedding after parties,” Gadson said.

Gadson claims the shooting happened across the street and the victims were caught in the crossfire.

“You can’t tell 100 people that pull up thinking they can come in. They can’t come in,” Gadson said. “You can’t tell them they can’t stop partying on a lot that’s not ours.”

Gadson said people blame his business for the incident, but it’s not his fault.

“It’s so close together riding past, I would think it would be at my establishment too, but it’s clearly not,” Gadson said.