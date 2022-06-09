KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dream day turned into a nightmare for a Kansas City woman, now she hopes a stranger will come to her rescue.

Blakely Swanson Clement married her high school sweetheart in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 14, 2022.

A reception in the West Bottoms followed the ceremony.

The newlyweds were up early the next morning with their photographer from St. Louis for a sunrise photo shoot at Kansas City’s famed Loose Park.

During the shoot, police said someone broke into the photographer’s car. The thief stole a MacBook and memory card containing all of the pictures from Swanson Clement’s wedding ceremony.

The pictures from a second wedding were also on the memory card, according to police.

The couples said there are memories on the card that simply can’t be recreated.

Police said the stolen items and serial numbers of each item are listed below:

Apple MacBook Pro APPLE MBP/I7/6C/32GB/1TB SSD/555X/SG/15.4″ SERIAL #: SC02Z92U5LVDQ

CANON 24-70MM F/2.8L EF II (USM) LENS SERIAL #: 915175B00292AA215865005708

CANON 100MM F/2.8 MACRO L IS LENS SERIAL #: 913554B00292AA217112889

CANON 50MM F/1.2L EF (USM) LENS SERIAL #: 911257B00292AA2106495795

CANON 70-200MM F/2.8L IS EF II USM LENS SERIAL #: 912751B00292AA213400000954



The newlyweds are asking anyone who comes across the stolen items to call police at 816-581-0679.

