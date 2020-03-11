KC bus crews going into overdrive cleaning fleet to mitigate potential infection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Efforts are underway throughout the metro to ensure that local bus travel is as safe as possible amid coronavirus concerns.

When it comes to the KCATA buses, transportation crews are administering daily cleaning and disinfectant treatments.

“Normally, we clean our buses every day," RideKC deputy CEO Jameson Auten said. "We run them through the wash and sweep them out and mop them out every four or five days. They get a deep cleaning, but now with the coronavirus, we are following a different procedure. We are actually using foggers to disinfect the entire fleet daily."

Officials estimate 40,000 people make their way on and off the buses every day.

Crews are focusing on cleaning the equipment passengers come in contact with every day, including seats, hand-rails and windows.

They have also added additional hand sanitizing stations for employees and passengers to use on each bus.

“With the environment we are in right now, we are following the lead of the CDC and the department of health and making sure the vehicles are clean," Auten said. "We are also providing on on-board announcements to keep our operators and the public safe. Cover your cough, cover your sneeze, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer that we have put on each bus."

He said crews will continue to disinfect the roughly 300 buses in the fleet even after the threat of coronavirus subsides.

While transportation crews continue to monitor the situation, no other changes have been announced regarding bus routes and scheduling.