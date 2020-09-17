KC Chamber Orchestra bringing free, live music back to Ironwoods this weekend

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Fans of live music will have the opportunity to see a free concert this weekend in Leawood.

The KC Chamber Orchestra is set to perform Sunday evening at 6 p.m. at Ironwoods Park.

The free concert is one of the first live music events in the city since COVID-19 shut down large swaths of the entertainment industry in March.

“The musicians are so excited to perform for Kansas City audiences again. They have been patiently waiting for an opportunity to bring back the joy of live music in a safe setting,” said Marybeth Sorrell, KC Chamber Orchestra’s General Manager.

Admission is free and there is reserved seating available for KC Chamber Orchestra season ticket holders.

Vendors will be selling food, such as sandwiches, ice cream, beer and wine.

You can find more information here.