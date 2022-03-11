KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child under the age of 10 is recovering after getting ahold of a gun.

Kansas City Police responded to a call about a shooting near East 44th Street and Bales Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found the child suffering from a gunshot injury to the buttocks area. The child was transported to a hospital and has been stabilized.

Officers investigating the shooting have since determined that the child got the gun and accidentally fired it, being injured in the process.

They said the child is expected to recover from the injury.

Police have not released the circumstances surrounding how the child accessed the weapon, or if the case will be forwarded to prosecutors for possible charges.

