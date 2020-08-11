KC churches, businesses starting off push for murder-free weekend with gun buyback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders in Kansas City are taking a different approach to fighting Kansas City’s violent crime. The idea could put a big chunk of change in your pocket. The goal is to buy 15-20 illegal guns.

Pastor Marvin Kirkwood of Contagious Life Church has made it his mission to bring people closer to God and preach to stop the violent killings in the city.

“I’m just sick and tired of the senseless murders,” Kirkwood said.

He and several other churches and local businesses are pushing for a Murder Free Weekend from Aug. 14-16.

“It’s a movement that’s designed to help reduce crime and murders in Kansas City, Missouri,” Kirkwood said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a map that shows all homicides in KC from 2017 to June of this year. Red squares, which are gun related homicides, cover the area.

“What we found on the KCPD website is that the number one means of attack that they have found with dealing with homicides has been through firearms,” Kirkwood said.

Kirkwood and others said they’re giving people an alternative. This weekend, trade in your illegal gun for a gift card worth $200.

“The $200 gift card to either go to Target or Walmart to purchase items,” Kirkwood said, “that you don’t have to go out an rob somebody for or commit a crime for.”

On top of the gift card, you’ll get a ‘Life Card’ with a list of resources and information on conflict resolution.

“If you bring me five guns, you’ll get $200 per gun,” Kirkwood said.

He said they won’t ask for your name or personal information.

“We’re not locking people up for a gun. We’re not reporting people to the police for guns,” Kirkwood explained. “We’re giving them jobs, resources, opportunities; we’re mediating conflict; we’re helping them with food.”

Kirkwood hopes to get illegal firearms off the streets and reduce the violence in our city.

The gun buyback event is at Contagious Life Church on Friday, Aug. 14 from 5-8 p.m.