Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
You Matter
Podcasts
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Sporting KC
Royals
NASCAR
College
FOX4 High School Sports
Backyard Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
KC Comeback
Banking on big sales, metro retailers reopen doors to customers
Video
Here’s why RV sales are skyrocketing during the pandemic
Video
Power & Light’s outdoor dining draws customers as some restaurants, businesses reopen
Video
Metro lakes ready for boating, fishing over holiday weekend but with restrictions in place
Video
Despite being able to reopen, many Kansas movie theaters will stay closed for now
Video
More KC Comeback Headlines
Some metro churches to reopen this weekend, with changes to seating, communion
Video
Family fun spots in Kansas making safety changes ahead of reopening Friday
Video
Power and Light District set to reopen Friday and may feature outdoor dining on 14th Street
Video
What will open in Kansas under modified phase 2.0
Video
With business up during pandemic, company hopes to bring hundreds of new jobs to KC
Video
Movie theaters proceeding cautiously with reopenings
Video
As cities reopen but COVID-19 concerns remain, business owners adapt for ‘new normal’
Video
Tracking Coronavirus
Kansas casinos begin reopening, will check players’ temperatures
Video
With social distancing measures in place, metro church resumes in-person service
White House announces new travel restrictions on Brazil as country now has second-most cases worldwide
Watch Now: Health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 24
Video
Second Springfield hairstylist sick with COVID-19, 140 clients potentially exposed
More Tracking Coronavirus