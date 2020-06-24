30,000 open jobs in the metro: tech council says remote work is shifting market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recruiters say there’s been a shift in the labor market as more job seekers want careers that allow them to work from home.

Many in the metro area say they have enjoyed working remotely the last couple of months.

Although some employers have laid off workers because of the pandemic, many other tech employers, including Garmin and H&R Block, are always looking to bring talent to Kansas City.

Software developers, project managers and salespeople already are accustomed to working remotely in the tech industry. It’s been a trend that the pandemic simply accelerated in recent months.

Kansas City’s Tech Council said there are 3,000 open positions in the metro area. Through a virtual job fair Wednesday, Kansas City-based firms are attracting candidates from across the nation.

“Tech is still hiring,” Haley Regan, of the KC Tech Council, said. “I think it’s been one of the industries least impacted by all of this. It’s really exciting. There are still a ton of opportunities. They are remote, they are still relevant and they are only going to get bigger.”

Those with tech skills may be attracted to Kansas City’s lower cost of living or decide to remain where they are and work remotely.

Either way, Regan says the remote working trend is helping Kansas City firms expand their talent pool.

Those interested can go to the KC Tech Council website to talk to recruiters and learn about 100 of those open tech jobs. The virtual career fair is open until 2 p.m. Wednesday. If you miss it, you can follow them on social media to stay in the loop about future events.