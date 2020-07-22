CarMax in Olathe to hire 150 more employees, doubling staffing in just 1 year

OLATHE, Kan. — America’s largest used-car retailer is adding 150 new employees from the Kansas City metro, according to a report from the Kansas City Business Journal.

One year ago, Virginia-based auto retailer CarMax opened the company’s second stand-alone contact center in a 39,000-square-foot space at 17300 W. 119th St. At the time, it said the facility would create approximately 300 jobs.

Now, as part of a drive to fill more than 750 open positions nationwide, the Olathe site is expected to grow quickly from 230 to 380 employees. The local contact center is led by Terry Glass, regional vice president and general manager.

The Customer Experience Centers are part of an effort to allow car buyers to shop for vehicles and financing online or by phone, in addition to going to the company’s retail locations. Buyers then have the option of picking up a vehicle at a store or having it delivered to their homes.

Despite the company’s hiring increase, travel has been stifled during the coronavirus pandemic. Car rental company Enterprise laid off more than 2,000 employees at the end of April, and airlines have seen record low numbers.

Travel has begun to pick up as restrictions have lifted. However, with state quarantine lists and travel bans to and from some countries, numbers will likely remain low.

LATEST STORIES: