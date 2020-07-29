CVS Health will add 200-plus jobs at Kansas City distribution center

A CVS Pharmacy drug store is seen in Washington, DC, December 21, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CVS Health’s hiring spree will add more than 200 new jobs at its Kansas City distribution center at 10711 N. Congress Ave.

Customer demand is spurring the need for additional full-time and part-time employees, who will fill roles such as stockers and order selectors, according to a release.

The Rhode Island-based company is hosting a virtual hiring fair Friday from 9 a.m. to noon that will include one-on-one interviews.

CVS requires masks at all their stores nationwide.

