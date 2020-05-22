Despite being able to reopen, many Kansas movie theaters will stay closed for now

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — As Kansas’ moves into Phase 2 of its reopening plan, it’s giving another group of businesses a chance to open.

But some, like movie theaters, say they’re facing a new set of challenges.

“Just because last week Tuesday they announced we can open, the film companies weren’t ready for this,” said Brian Mossman, owner of Glenwood Arts Theater in Overland Park.

Mossman said his theater has been closed since mid-March and will likely remain closed until at least June.

“We are looking at maybe the middle of June, or the first week of July to have product available,” Mossman said. “That’s the problem. There are no new films left to play.”

AMC and Regal Theaters also announced they will remain closed.

While Hollywood is on hiatus, it’s giving many theater owners more time to make the necessary and precautionary changes needed to reopen.

Some theaters are implementing staggered seating, self-serve kiosks, plexiglass dividers and limited ticket sales.

At Glenwood, Mossman said they’re taking baby steps and hoping for a good turn-out when they reopen.

“We miss our customers as much as they miss us, and we can’t wait to put a movie on the screen, pop that popcorn and get going,” he said.

As part of Phase 2 of the state reopening, Kansas-owned casinos are also allowed to open under strict guidelines, along with museums, bowling alleys and organized sports tournaments as long as they follow specific regulations.