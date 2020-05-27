Jackson County says swimming pools could open as soon as June 1

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri officials announced Wednesday that swimming pools will be allowed to open under Phase 2.

This means pools could open as soon as June 1.

The county issued a list of guidelines for homeowner associations, hotels and other shared pool proprietors to follow when opening pools for the season. They include setting up six feet by six feet squares for guests to ensure proper social distancing. This also applies to the surface area of the water.

Facilities will also be encouraged to routinely clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces including door handles, lifeguard chairs, pool chairs, flotation devices, pool handrails, lifesaving equipment, etc., at least twice a day.

Swimmers may also notice posters or signage at the entrance of the facility and in high visibility areas asking those who feel ill to stay out.

Facilities are also asked to turn in a written plan to Jackson County Environmental Health for approval prior to opening. Email to dsees@jacksongov.org or celledge@jacksongov.org.