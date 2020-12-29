T-Mobile Center to host Disney On Ice, first public event since March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The T-Mobile Center is poised to host Disney On Ice this coming January, marking the first public event in more than ten months.

The show, called “Dream Big,” is scheduled for 16 performances from Jan. 28 – Feb. 7. If held, these would be the first ticketed events open to spectators since the onset of the pandemic, which canceled the Big 12 Tournament in March.

Fans were banned from watching the tournament beginning on March 12, the day after the tournament began. The decision came shortly after the WHO announced the coronavirus as a pandemic and the NCAA cut fan access to March Madness, all in the same day.

The most recent non-sporting event was the TobyMac concert, which ran the weekend prior to the tournament on March 8.

The T-Mobile Center announced the show on Twitter on Dec. 29. The center’s website stated that it would use a reduced capacity and group seating approach. Arrowhead Stadium operates under a similar approach to allow fans in the stands.

Masks will be required for all attendees ages 2 and older, except when actively eating or drinking.

Read more about the show and required health measures on the ticketing page of the T-Mobile Center website.

