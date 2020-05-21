What will open in Kansas under modified phase 2.0

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas lawmakers will decide Thursday whether to take away Governor Laura Kelly’s powers to reopen the state’s economy.

If lawmakers take away her emergency powers, it would then be up to each county to decide when to reopen certain businesses.

Wyandotte County, which has the most COVID-19 cases in the state, could force many businesses to stay closed while nearby counties allow all businesses to reopen.

Up until now, Wyandotte County had more restrictive rules to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But the differences between their reopening plan and the governor’s caused too much confusion, so leaders on Wednesday decided to align the county with the state.

They will follow the modified Phase 2 rules which begin Friday.

Movie theaters, museums, casinos, organized sports, community centers, bowling alleys and casinos will be allowed to reopen.

Fitness classes can resume with no more than 15 people.

Bars, nightclubs, summer camps and swimming pools will remain closed for now.