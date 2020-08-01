Why this KC Yogurtini franchisee is expanding during a pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While other businesses are shrinking or closing, Isaac Collins is focused on expansion. The local Yogurtini franchisee is building out his third area location in Overland Park and aims to open by Aug. 1, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

“At some point, this (pandemic) is going to pass, and I couldn’t pass on a good opportunity to expand our footprint,” Collins said.

Before the pandemic hit, Collins already was hunting for a third location. After talking to other frozen yogurt places about selling, the Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt location at 8941 W. 135th St. in Overland Park was the best fit, he said. The area’s median income is nearly double that of his other two locations, and it’s densely populated. Plus, the store is near two sports complexes, giving teams an easy way to celebrate a victory.

The renovation will only cost $30,000 because the space is already outfitted for frozen yogurt, he said.

Collins told FOX4 earlier that he decided to close his stores shortly after the “stay-at-home” order for his employees safety, even though they could technically operate as an essential business. He said he was grateful for the opportunity to apply for Kansas City’s aid fund for small businesses during this time.

Read about how Collins got his start and his success with Yogurtini on the Kansas City Business Journal website.

While Yogurtini is growing, other restaurants have announced permanent closures due to the pains of the pandemic. Among those in Kansas City are Webster House, Nara, Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, HopCat and TikiCat and Nick and Jakes on Main Street.