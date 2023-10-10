KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City leaders are celebrating a small step in fighting violent crime, a task that’s seen as insurmountable to some.

The latest update from KC 360, the ambitious crime prevention program put into use in June 2022, shows a small reduction in homicides in Kansas City’s Santa Fe neighborhood.

City leaders presented data that shows an 8% drop in that east Kansas City area, which comprises a 4-mile radius.

KC 360 shared police department statistics from the past year that show only two homicides there, as opposed to nine murders in 2022. It’s a small reduction, but it has city leaders excited.

Kansas City Police data from 2001–2021 indicates 20% of the city’s violent crimes were centered in the Santa Fe neighborhood.

Santa Fe is considered a pilot program for KC 360. The intention is to use it in other areas of Kansas City as well.

The program is modeled after a similar system used in Omaha, Nebraska, where leaders have reported a 50% drop in violent crimes in targeted neighborhoods.

“Think about the people, the children who grow up with family members. The kids in school who don’t know violence in their community, but instead, they know these people who are contributing each day. That is an important difference and an important change,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“We are empowering neighborhoods to no longer accept violent crime on their blocks. We’re connecting people with these resources and services to get to the root causes of violent crime,” KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said.

Marquita Taylor, president of the Santa Fe Neighborhood Association, is also pleased by the encouraging news. She and others agree that KC 360 and other efforts to curb crime need the involvement of residents.

“I want everyone as part of the solution. We can have social service organizations. They’re wonderful, but I need you out of your house, too. I need your commitment. I need you to speak up when you see crimes,” Taylor told an audience at the Linwood YMCA, which sits in the heart of that neighborhood.