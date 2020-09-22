KC community goes door-to-door looking for clues in deadly shooting of 1-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local organizations are teaming up to find more details behind Monday’s deadly shooting, and bring the shooter to justice.



FOX4 news told you about the triple shooting that left two people in the hospital and a 1-year-old boy dead. That child’s name is Tyron Payton.

His parents are the two people in the hospital right now. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. near 33rd Street and Agnes Avenue, KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

There were three adults in the vehicle along with Tyron, who was less than two months from his second birthday.

The group was parked outside a home in the area when the shooting occurred. Becchina said there were at least 17 bullet holes in the vehicle following

Knock after knock, local organizations were looking for answers on Tuesday.



“We want to just be able to engage and include the community in providing justice for the family is super important,” Ad Hoc Group Against Crime member India Woods said.



Tuesday afternoon Ad Hoc and Aim4Peace were canvassing the area where a triple shooting took place.



“Not to many people saw it,” Woods said. “They heard it but other than that they haven’t seen anything.”



Woods said it’s important for the community to come together during a time like this.



“I think just knowing a lot of support and knowledge comes from the community when it comes to these types of situations,” said Woods.



“As a minority race, we think telling the police what’s going on is snitching, but it’s not,” resident Willie Arthur said. “If it were your child then what would you do?”



Arthur said he appreciates the organizations knocking on doors in his granddaughter’s neighborhood.



“And I think it’s a great thing the guys are doing, trying to find out what’s really going on in the Black hood,” Arthur said.



Arthur said this could help people feel comfortable speaking up.



“I can’t speak for no one else, but me and my family and my loved ones,” said Arthur. “I think it does. I’m sure it will.”

There’s a $25,000 reward for information that leads KCPD to an arrest in this case. If you know something that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474- TIPS.