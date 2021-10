KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A municipal judge found Kansas City Councilman Brandon Ellington guilty of assault. The judge sentenced Ellington to one year of probation.

Ellington was charged with assault in March after a man named Rodney Bland accused Ellington of poking him in the chest multiple times. It happened while the two were at Soriee Steak & Oyster House in the 18th and Vine District.

Ellington’s attorney said he plans to file an appeal, and that they have 10 days to do so.