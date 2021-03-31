KC Councilman Brandon Ellington speaks out after assault charge: ‘That is not true’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Councilman Brandon Ellington has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a man said Ellington repeatedly poked him.

“I have not physically threatened to assault nobody nor did I physically assault anybody,” Ellington told FOX4 Wednesday.

The ticket says on March 20, Ellington intentionally inflicted injury on another man in the 18th and Vine District. Ellington denies the allegation.

“That is not true,” Ellington said.

The report Rodney Bland filed with police gives a different story, claiming Ellington poked him multiple times in the chest.

Kansas City Police told FOX4 that Bland walked into the station to report the incident the next day or days later, and the city charge was issued Wednesday.

Ellington said officers never approached him that night, and he didn’t know this investigation was going on.

“How is somebody charged with assault, and they never ever been to an investigation over the assault?” Ellington asked.

KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said the investigation was completed Wednesday and summons were printed of that morning. Becchina said attempts were made to contact Ellington Wednesday morning.



FOX4 reached out to Bland and his attorney, Clinton Adams, who said Bland was with his family that night when the attorney said his client was assaulted and threatened.



FOX4 asked Ellington repeatedly if he was in the 18th and Vine District or had a conversation with Bland on that day, he kept referring to the police report.

