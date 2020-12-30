KC Councilwoman Andrea Bough’s mother dies from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Councilwoman Andrea Bough shared on social media that her mother died from COVID-19 Tuesday night.

“This virus continues to ravage. Stay vigilant and hug your loved ones (at least those in your COVID bubble),” the Sixth District At-Large council member said Tuesday night after sharing the news.

Dozens shared their sympathies on Facebook and Twitter, including Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“I am heartbroken for the Bough family and all those impacted by COVID-19. My condolences to Andrea, Steve, Ashley, and Grant, and all those grieving due to this terrible disease. Please. Please think about keeping all in our community safe,” Lucas said.

As of Tuesday, 29,351 people in Kansas City have tested positive for COVID-19, and 352 people have died from the virus.