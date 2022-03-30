KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Truman Sports Complex continues to be a hot debate as the Royals and now Chiefs weigh leaving the site.

Kansas City Councilwoman Katheryn Shields had her first stint at city hall from 1987 to 1994. She was the Jackson County Executive from 1995 to December of 2006.

“I think it was probably August of 2005 when actually David Glass came to see me at the courthouse, and said, ‘Katheryn, I want you to know I’m breaking off negotiations with the county because the city is going to build me a brand new baseball stadium downtown, and I’m not going to have to put any money in.”

A month later, Shields said Glass came back to her and wanted to renegotiate. Shields remembers the vote well in 2006, where Jackson County voters approved major improvements to both Kauffman and Arrowhead, with a 3/8ths cent of a dollar sales tax that people pay for when they shop in the county. That money’s paying for the improvements already made to the stadiums until 2031. The Royals have expressed interest in building a new stadium downtown though.

“My understanding is they’ve even reached out to the county and asked them to put the extension of the 3-8ths cent sales tax on the November ballot,” Shields said Wednesday. “Now, in talking with individuals with the county, I think that’s highly unlikely to happen, but after all, everyone in the county’s up for reelection, so I’m not sure they’re really interested in dealing with their reelection along with the issue of, ‘what are we going to do about the stadiums?'”

“That is not true,” Kansas City Royals VP of Communications Sam Mellinger said Wednesday when asked if the Royals have gone to the county asking for the extension.

Shields said she has heard conversations in the past that the Royals were interested in privately funding a new stadium.

“Fast forward to this current discussion, clearly one of the things that’s been announced is whoever these interested parties are, they’d like to see the 3/8ths cent sales tax extended, so clearly there isn’t talk about a privately funded downtown baseball stadium,” she continued.

The leases for both teams expire in 2031. How could a public stadium be funded in the future? Shields says leaders could reintroduce a bistate tax, where Kansans and Missourians in our area would help pay for the stadiums, not just people in Jackson County.

“We had absolutely no support in Johnson County from elected officials for that bi-state tax and yet, almost 47% of the voters who chose to vote in that election supported being a part of a bi-state, so with no support from the elected officials in Johnson County, you had 47% of the voters in Johnson County saying, ‘Yeah these are a regional assets. We ought to support them.'”

Current Jackson County Executive Frank White is not commenting on whether his team has been approached by the Royals for the sales tax extension.