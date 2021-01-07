KC court receives $1 million grant for domestic violence intervention programs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Municipal Domestic Violence Court received a $1 million grant that will help launch two early intervention programs on Thursday.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice and the court will team up with the University of Missouri on the programs.

One program is a domestic violence awareness class for people facing their first domestic violence charge will now be required as a condition for their bong. Second, a Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention docket providing services for offenders and victims in young adult domestic violence cases.

“These programs have been identified by those working in the domestic violence court as being necessary to address the unique needs and characteristics of first time offenders and young adult offenders and victims,” Municipal Domestic Violence Court Judge Courtney Wachal said. “We believe providing services specifically designed for these groups will help keep victims of domestic violence in Kansas City safe.”

In 2015, the court began a Domestic Violence Compliance docket for serious offenders. That program’s success led to a designation as a Mentor Court in 2017 by the Dept. of Justice.

The court sees the highest number of domestic violence cases in the state and has two domestic violence shelter advocates available for victims every day.