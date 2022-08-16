OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Safety is top of mind for families all over the Kansas City area as school districts start welcoming students back to the classroom.

The KC Crime Stoppers rolled out an app years ago that allows students to tell administrators about anything that makes them feel unsafe.

Now, the process is getting even easier with stickers carrying QR codes into schools to make that process faster.

“The number one priority for us is safety, that’s even above learning,” said Blue Valley North High School Principal Dr. Tyson Ostroski.

That’s why he welcomes the QR code stickers that will be in various locations around the school in the next few days. They’re already posted outside the security office and they’ll pop up in other places where students can find them discreetly and quickly if they’re needed.

“It’s all about, ‘How I look to my peers [for high school students,” Ostroski said. “So if there’s a way I can annonymously convey some information to the people that need to know that information, that’s huge.”

Blue Valley District Campus Police Captain Chlo-Ann Rizzo says the anonymous reports from students have already helped address issues in previous years that she or other administrators might not have otherwise found out about.

Sometimes, the information wasn’t rounded out but it was enough information to get started looking into things that was of concern to [students,]” Rizzo said.

But even that information helps adults stop a threat before it happens.

“More than ever, I think parents and kids just need to feel safe,” said Crime Stoppers Coordinator Detective Christina Ludwig.

That’s why she hopes the QR code stickers and the process she’s set up to report concerns make everyone feel better.

“Just knowing that it’s 100% anonymous just makes it more safe than any other program or any other software used out there,” Ludwig said.

“It helps [students] feel comfortable in the building and makes it a much better home for them,” Ostroski said.

KC Crime Stoppers works in about 25 public school districts and covers more than 85 schools.

You can find more information about reporting issues and concerns here.

