KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On the back of a three win season, the Kansas City Current are preparing to make their second ever campaign in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.

After an offseason that saw the club add star power and fresh new faces to the roster, the team hopes to put last year’s struggles in the past and contend for a championship.

“How do we create an identity and a framework that we feel will allow us to compete in games? If we can compete in games, then we can go on to win games,” new head coach Matt Potter said.

The Current are grouped up with Racing Louisville, the Chicago Red Stars and the Houston Dash. Teams they faced a total of 9 times last season and earned 2 of their 3 wins against.

2021 Date Result May 15 at Louisville 0-0 Draw May 23 at Houston 2-2 Draw May 26 vs Chicago 0-2 Loss June 6 vs Houston 0-1 Loss August 8 at Louisville 1-3 Loss August 25 vs Louisville 2-1 Win August 28 at Chicago 0-3 Loss October 13 vs Houston 3-0 Win October 16 at Chicago 1-2 Loss Record: 2-2-5; Goals For: 9 Goals Against: 14

The Current opened their preseason with a 6-0 victory over defending NWSL champions the Washington Spirit.

Six different players (Izzy Rodriguez, Lynn Williams, Addie McCain, Kristen Hamilton, Victoria Pickett and Elyse Bennett) found the back of the net in the dominant performance, and although it was a preseason game, the Potter’s roster showed the promise they hoped for leading into regular competition.

“Everyone’s recognized the contribution that new players have made, but also I think the leadership that we had throughout the course of the game was outstanding,” Potter said.

Williams is one of two United States women’s national team members to join the Current in the offseason, joining 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year winner Sam Mewis at the club.

The Current are up-front about their aspirations of hoisting the championship trophy. The Challenge Cup will provide a taste of what the club has to offer on-and-off the field and with a new coach and general manager at the helm, they’ll look to improve on last season’s cup performance (0W-0D-3L).

“Some people might think that’s a lofty goal, but this group knows what we have and what we’re gonna do,” defender Elizabeth Ball said.

The Current will wrap up the preseason with a game against the Orlando Pride in Florida, then return home to finish their preparations ahead of their first Challenge Cup match against Louisville on March 18 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.