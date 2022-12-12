KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current released its updated renderings and a construction timeline for its new downtown Riverfront stadium Monday.

The new renderings show views of KC Current Stadium’s east stand, with “Current” across the sideline’s general reserve seating. Downtown Kansas City and the Riverfront will be in clear view for fans seated in the east stand.

As construction proceeds, here is the timeline that the Current provided:

Oct. 6, 2022 Stadium groundbreaking

Fall 2022 Stadium site excavation

Winter 2022 Site utilities and building foundations

Spring 2023 Concrete place Structural steel erection

Summer 2023 Building masonry for suites, concessions, and other amenities

August 2023 Pitch installation begins

Fall 2023 Concourse paving Stadium seating and scoreboard installation

Fall – Winter 2023 Interior finishes for suites and club levels Concourse finishes and bars

March 2024 Stadium opens



The downtown stadium will seat 11,500 fans.

Fans can also reserve their spot in line for the supporters’ section, general reserve, and premium tickets by placing a 2024 season ticket deposit at the KC Current Stadium website.

