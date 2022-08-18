KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is only fitting that the first ever stadium built for a professional women’s team is being designed by a group of women.

In a couple of years, the KC Current Stadium will transform the Kansas City skyline.

Andrea Mulvany and Katelyn DePenning are just two of the engineers from Henderson Engineers behind its design.

“To be part of that, it’s, it feels right, because it’s something that we get don’t get to do all the time is working on projects that are dedicated to other females. Most of our professional projects are for men’s sports,” DePenning said, Henderson Engineers project manager for the KC Current stadium.

These women and the team on the project will make sure all the systems in the stadium work.

More than 60% of the KC Current project leads and designers are women.

“So our main focus is really everything systems wise inside, power, lighting, mechanical heating, and cooling and plumbing,” DePenning said. So we work with the rest of the design team to make sure we’re supporting the design that the ownership envisions.”

Both women say they can’t wait to show their families the result of their hard work.

“They are huge soccer fans both have been playing soccer for several years now. So, when I finally got to tell them what the project was that I’d been working on for several months, that was pretty cool. moment, I got to be the cool mom,” Andrea Mulvan, a principal-in-charge for the KC Current stadium said.

“Someday being able to bring my daughter, their daughters there and let them see what we what our team got to work on and a historic project it is,” DePenning said.

The engineers are excited to be a part of building the standard for women’s sports and what this stadium means for women’s sports.

“I’m definitely excited for what this is doing for Kansas City. And Kansas City is leading the way when it comes to women’s sports,” Mulvany said.

The 11,500- seat stadium in Berkely Riverfront Park is scheduled to open in time for the start of the women’s soccer season in spring of 2024.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.