KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s nearly time open the KC Current’s new soccer stadium.

The world’s first stadium meant for women’s sports will use a high tech flair when the gates open in March, beginning the 2024 season. The Current hopes to save time for fans and security staffers by using artificial intelligence to aid the club’s security team.

The new CPKC Stadium will use AI security measures will be used at the stadium’s two entryways. High tech sensors will be used to detect weapons, which won’t be allowed inside.

Tech firm Xtract One Technologies said this concept is already being used at other stadiums and arenas, including the University of Texas’ basketball arena in Austin.

Fans don’t have to stop and empty their pockets. Instead, they’ll keep walking as they’re scanned, and they won’t be required to stop unless a weapon is detected.

Xtract One officials said this practice allows as many as 30 people per minute to enter the stadium gates, which is significantly faster than traditional metal detectors and people power will allow.

“The technology has changed. It’s a frictionless fan experience,” Scott Jenkins, KC Current Stadium operations manager, said. “It’s also efficient for us because it doesn’t require much staffing. It’s a win from the staffing standpoint. It’s a win from the fan experience standpoint. It’s a win for safety.:

Modern stadiums, including this one, have fans much closer to the playing fields. Peter Evans, Xtract One’s leader, stresses that as one of many reasons security must be heightened.

“It alerts if you have a weapon — a knife or a gun. We are uniquely known in the industry for having the highest efficacy for detecting the highest set of weapons, including knives all the way down to tiny pen knives,” Evans told FOX4.

Evans says this AI platform can also be adapted to advise fans of ticket specials, quicker ways in and out of the stadium and other messages meant to keep them safe as they cheer on the KC Current.