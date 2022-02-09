KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are teaming up with the YMCA of Greater Kansas City in support of youth soccer programs the metro.

“Our partnership will create additional opportunities for children across the metro to explore soccer and so many other sports from a young age,” Current owner Angie Long said. “We can’t wait to see them take the pitch in their new KC Current gear!”

Over 1,500 kids will take part in the KC Current YMCA Youth Program. The club will provide support for jerseys, team t-shirts and soccer balls.

“The Y is grateful to KC Current for their support and commitment to youth development,” Garry Linn, senior vice president of operations for the YMCA of Greater Kansas City, said. “Working together, we’ll be able to serve more youth across the metro and lay the foundation for the next generation of soccer athletes.”

The kids will also be invited to YMCA Night during the Kansas City Current regular season.