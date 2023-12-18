KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pope Francis approved a declaration that allows Catholic priests around the world to bless same-sex couples without the impression of marriage.

The blessing must be done in a way that is different from a traditional marriage ceremony and shouldn’t include any rituals.

Bishop James Johnston with the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph released the following to FOX4 regarding the Declaration:

“The recent declaration by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (Fiducia supplicans) makes a clear distinction between different kinds of blessings. It recognizes that God desires the good for all persons, including those in objectively irregular same-sex or heterosexual relationships, and if one reaches out for God’s assistance, that should not be denied. It is inaccurate to say that the Catholic Church is now approving or validating same-sex unions or unions which are outside of marriage. The declaration makes allowance for ministers to bless people in these difficult situations that they may be assisted by God’s grace along the path of conversion and salvation. It is also most clear that these are not liturgical blessings and are not to be offered in a manner including clothing, gestures or words that would risk confusing the blessing with a sacramental marriage.”

A blessing doesn’t signify the approval of a union.

“The Vatican is kind of saying that you know, a person requesting a blessing is asking God’s help in their life, and God is open and willing to help all people and their very situations,” said Joshua McElwee, a news editor for the National Catholic Reporter.

It also allows priests to bless people in what the Vatican considers irregular situations.

“For example, a divorced and remarried person who had gotten remarried before obtaining an annulment from the Catholic church. This new declaration will allow Catholic priests to offer those persons blessings,” McElwee explained.

The declaration requires that blessings for same-sex couples be different from traditional marriage ceremonies.

“The Vatican is asking that the ceremonies be distinct from marriage ceremonies,” McElwee said. “They might be at the private level, a personal blessing from a priest with persons he knows. They shouldn’t involve any kind of ritual blessings, but more improvised or kind of from the priest’s heart in terms of knowing this couple before him.”

Pope Francis has been known for other efforts to open the Catholic church to the LGBTQ+ community.

“This is the latest step in some steps in the past year or so in terms of ministry to LGBTQ Catholics,” McElwee said. “Previously, the same Vatican office had put out a statement making clear that trans persons can be baptized and can serve as godparents.”